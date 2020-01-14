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Top 10 Things we Want in Super Mario Maker 2
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5 views • January 14, 2020
Published on YouTube January 6, 2018
In this video SkyNine and I came up with a list of 15 things we wanted in Mario Maker. We voted on the top 10 and I wanted to share our ideas with you. Please enjoy the first top 10 on this channel as I count down the top 10 things we want in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Gamecube or Switch which ever comes first :)
In this video SkyNine and I came up with a list of 15 things we wanted in Mario Maker. We voted on the top 10 and I wanted to share our ideas with you. Please enjoy the first top 10 on this channel as I count down the top 10 things we want in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Gamecube or Switch which ever comes first :)
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