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FULL SHOW: President Trump’s Emergency Address On Inauguration Eve
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640 views • January 20, 2021
A blackpill day on The War Room as President Trump delivers his Farewell Address to the nation, which was not even aired on National news as the censorship of President Trump continues. Owen opens up the phone lines to get the audience's response to Trump’s speech. Greg Reese and Tom Pappert also join to discuss the speech and the future for America. The latest COVID news with more vaccines injuring people as investigations are ongoing into vaccine injuries. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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