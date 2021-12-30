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PILOT SPEAKS OUT
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409 views • December 30, 2021
Sir, you are not wrong there "THIS HAS GOTTA STOP"!!!! If this had been a herb that caused even ONE death it would have been taken off the shelf IMMEDIATELY!!! Why hasn't this been stopped yet? . . . Because it would not fit with their agenda!! But, I do think things are beginning to unravel now, so perhaps something will bring this genocide to a stop soon!!
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