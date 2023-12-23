SCOTLAND’S COVID DRUG COCKTAIL RAISES CONCERNS

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Dec 22, 2023
An ongoing investigation into Scotland’s palliative care COVID deaths under national orders of sedative drug cocktails takes a turn as a key nurse whistleblower has just received a public gag order from the Scottish COVID inquiry.
