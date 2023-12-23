Create New Account
SCOTLAND’S COVID DRUG COCKTAIL RAISES CONCERNS
Published 17 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Dec 22, 2023


An ongoing investigation into Scotland’s palliative care COVID deaths under national orders of sedative drug cocktails takes a turn as a key nurse whistleblower has just received a public gag order from the Scottish COVID inquiry.


#LeslelyRoberts #Whistleblower #ScottishCovidInquiry


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v42t9u8-scotlands-covid-drug-cocktail-raises-concerns.html

Keywords
jefferey jaxendel bigtreehighwirewhistleblowerscotlanddeathsnurseconcernscovidinquirypalliative caresedativedrug cocktailpublic gag orderleslely roberts

