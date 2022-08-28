BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alex Jones (2010) Explains Banker-Engineered Global Economic Collapse - It's the Bankers Or Us!
SilverHurricane2970
SilverHurricane2970
74 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
179 views • August 28, 2022

Alex Jones explained back in 2010 the looming global economic collapse which would be caused by the $1.5 Quadrillion in fraudulent notional derivative financial instruments which the major big six megabanks signed all the countries onto, which is a mathematically impossible debt to payoff. All the solutions the bankers offer are only to consolidate power for themselves, they have done the same thing to Third World countries for DECADES, and its ALL A FRAUD! The megabanks engineer it, get tens of trillions of dollars in tax money, implode the economy and demand MORE because we are held hostage by them. They laud institutions like the IMF and World Back as the 'saviours' of the world economy-- by stealing your pensions, cutting back public services, infrastructure, your future....and promoting such 'solutions' as allopathic mRNA poison nanotech 'vaccines' that will shorten your life expectancy and 'save' you from NOTHING but the painful exertion of critical thinking!

The Covid Scamdemic was merely a smokescreen for the collapse of the world financial system, as well as a COVER and excuse for all the major central banks to print infinite amounts of money after the REPO market collapsed at the end of 2019! This would have been the end of the world economy, so they *needed something so big that would justify an infinite amount of money printing that would never have been permitted in ordinary economic conditions*

They are engineering the total collapse of society and Alex at this point in 2010 had already been talking about this for ELEVEN YEARS after they got rid of the Glass Steagall Act which enabled the big banks to do this.

#SayNoToTheCovid'Vaccine'. #SayNoToVaccinePassports. #SayNoToNaziEugenics. #SayNoToTheRockefellers. #SayNoToBillandMelindaGates. #SayNoToAgenda2030. #SayNoToLockdowns. #SayNoToTheGreatReset. #SayNoTo5G.

Keywords
alex jonesplanned parenthoodcdcvaccinationfederal reserverockefellerwhodepopulationgeorgia guidestonesgerald celentebill gatesmicrochipsyrian girlgoldman sachsmandatory vaccinationdigital idid2020coronaviruscovid19scamdemicimmunity passporthealth passport
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy