Alex Jones (2010) Explains Banker-Engineered Global Economic Collapse - It's the Bankers Or Us!

Alex Jones explained back in 2010 the looming global economic collapse which would be caused by the $1.5 Quadrillion in fraudulent notional derivative financial instruments which the major big six megabanks signed all the countries onto, which is a mathematically impossible debt to payoff. All the solutions the bankers offer are only to consolidate power for themselves, they have done the same thing to Third World countries for DECADES, and its ALL A FRAUD! The megabanks engineer it, get tens of trillions of dollars in tax money, implode the economy and demand MORE because we are held hostage by them. They laud institutions like the IMF and World Back as the 'saviours' of the world economy-- by stealing your pensions, cutting back public services, infrastructure, your future....and promoting such 'solutions' as allopathic mRNA poison nanotech 'vaccines' that will shorten your life expectancy and 'save' you from NOTHING but the painful exertion of critical thinking!



The Covid Scamdemic was merely a smokescreen for the collapse of the world financial system, as well as a COVER and excuse for all the major central banks to print infinite amounts of money after the REPO market collapsed at the end of 2019! This would have been the end of the world economy, so they *needed something so big that would justify an infinite amount of money printing that would never have been permitted in ordinary economic conditions*



They are engineering the total collapse of society and Alex at this point in 2010 had already been talking about this for ELEVEN YEARS after they got rid of the Glass Steagall Act which enabled the big banks to do this.

#SayNoToTheCovid'Vaccine'. #SayNoToVaccinePassports. #SayNoToNaziEugenics. #SayNoToTheRockefellers. #SayNoToBillandMelindaGates. #SayNoToAgenda2030. #SayNoToLockdowns. #SayNoToTheGreatReset. #SayNoTo5G.