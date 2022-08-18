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They Are Coming For YOU!
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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87 views • August 18, 2022

The Legacy media has been tasked by their overlords to annihilate anyone and everyone standing in the way of their you will own nothing and be happy agenda. Congress has signed off on legislation increasing IRS Agents with deadly power and countless rounds of ammunition that will make the George Floyd debacle look like a walk in the park. And as more Americans and small business owners are murdered in their homes by an army of millennials. Free speech will be brought to heel under the jackboot of tyranny raising its ugly head for all to see. The sands in the hourglass are few. The crossroads are in front of us. We must rise as our founders did and reclaim our birthright or do nothing and perish into the sands of time.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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