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Election Fraud Update! - Sam Bushman
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21 views • May 23, 2022
Sam Bushman of the CSPOA and Liberty Roundtable updates the Liberty Monks on the bold steps the Constitutional Sheriffs are about to take against those who committed fraud in the 2020 election.
Sam Bushman is the National Operations Manager at CSPOA (Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association) and is a life-long member. Sam is a nationally syndicated talk show host with 25 years On-Air experience. He currently hosts Liberty RoundTable with hard-hitting discussions of current issues affecting you and your liberty.
Sam Bushman is the National Operations Manager at CSPOA (Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association) and is a life-long member. Sam is a nationally syndicated talk show host with 25 years On-Air experience. He currently hosts Liberty RoundTable with hard-hitting discussions of current issues affecting you and your liberty.
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