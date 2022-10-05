Sabotage | Was the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Sabotaged?

"There will be no longer Nord Stream 2, we will bring end to it." - Biden
Journalist,"How will you do that exactly, since this project is in Germany's control?"
20 Updates You Need to Know NOW:
Gas from Russia's Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Leaks Into Baltic Sea - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1lpdmd-russias-nord-stream-gas-from-russias-nord-stream-2-pipeline-leaks-into-balt.html https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/pressure-defunct-nord-stream-2-pipeline-plunged-overnight-operator-2022-09-26/
WATCH - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1574785592856018945?s=20&t=80cY2Mwm6UyvjZPDuM4J3A
WATCH - https://twitter.com/ReutersBiz/status/1574763288407130112?s=20&t=80cY2Mwm6UyvjZPDuM4J3A
WATCH - https://twitter.com/POLITICOEurope/status/1574780869776228352?s=20&t=80cY2Mwm6UyvjZPDuM4J3A
Massive Refineries Are Burning NOW!!! + Fire at Tungis International Market, One of the Largest Wholesale Food Markets in the World, in Paris, France. - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1ln3ar-massive-refineries-are-burning-now.html
Bill Gates | "In Both Meetings If Asked Me If Vaccines Weren't a Bad Thing. Robert Kennedy Jr. Was Advising Him." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1lq3rj-bill-gates-.html
Dollar Collapse | Is America Ready to Get Hit with Gold BRICS? "The Bank of International Settlements In April of 2019 Quietly Classified Gold As the World's ONLY Other Tier 1 Reserve Asset." - Andy Schectman - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1lpmun-dollar-collapse-is-america-about-ready-get-hit-with-gold-brics.html
Why Is the Bank of England Ending Paper Banknotes by September 30th and Transitioning to New Polymer Banknotes? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1lp7f1-why-is-the-bank-of-england-only-accepting-paper-banknotes-for.html https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-09-22/bank-of-england-says-paper-banknotes-only-good-for-one-more-week
Doctor Robert Malone | Why Did DARPA Fund Vaccine Creation? What Is DARPA? "One of the Transformational Points In Time for This Technology Was When DARPA Decided to Issue a Large Contract, a Series of Contracts to Enable the Development of mRNA and Specifically mRNA Use for Vaccine Purposes." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1lpnqv-doctor-robert-malone-.html
Queen Elizabeth | Why Did Queen Elizabeth "Ignite Windsor Castle Jubilee" While Connecting the Triple Helix to a Tree of Trees? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1l2z8n-queen-elizabeth-why-did-queen-elizabeth-ignite-windsor-castle-jubilee.html
Transhumanism | Joe Allen Explains Joe Biden's HORRIFYING Executive Order: Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy (READ the Executive Order In the Description) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1kxiaf-transhumanism-joe-allen-explains-joe-bidens-horrifying-executive-order.html
Dr. Renee Wegrzyn Appointed as First Director of New Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) - https://www.hstoday.us/industry/people-on-the-move/dr-renee-wegrzyn-appointed-as-first-director-of-new-advanced-research-projects-agency-for-health/
Medical Censorship | Did California Approve a Bill to Punish Doctors Who Spread 'Misinformation' About COVID? - https://rumble.com/v1lp8m3-medical-censorship-.html
Joe Rogan | "The GREAT RESET, Why Do You Believe That They Openly Discuss it? He Wrote an F%#&n Book Called "The Great Reset." WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1l8sm5-joe-rogan-.html
Two-State Solution | He Just Did It!!! Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid Calls for Two-State Israel Solution - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1l5fsf-two-state-solution-he-just-did-it.html
Dr. Robert Malone | Why Did Robert Malone Invent the mRNA Vaccine Technology? (Highlights Include: Luciferase, mRNA Vaccines, Using Targeted Mutagenesis to Produce Gain-of-Function Mutations That Can Be Used for Vaccine Purposes) **Leave Your Comments - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1lkrct-dr.-robert-malone-why-did-robert-malone-invent-the-mrna-vaccine-technology.html
