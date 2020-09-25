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Lewy-Body Dementia: Part II
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8 views • September 25, 2020
This video goes further in-depth about diagnostic testing, medications, therapies, and advice for caregivers as they progress toward having a loved one totally dependent on them for their care.
Some neurologists are using the non-THC hemp CBD gel caps I recommend in the ocular migraine video for their family members as their Parkinson's and Lewy-Body progresses, because it helps to calm and ease anxiety. If you call the company in Florida, they can tell you about the success neurologists have had with family members on the gel caps.
Remember to "like" and "subscribe" if you find the content helpful.
Some neurologists are using the non-THC hemp CBD gel caps I recommend in the ocular migraine video for their family members as their Parkinson's and Lewy-Body progresses, because it helps to calm and ease anxiety. If you call the company in Florida, they can tell you about the success neurologists have had with family members on the gel caps.
Remember to "like" and "subscribe" if you find the content helpful.
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