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Cynical corporate media lies about Covid deaths in India (Español Subt)
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152 views • May 19, 2021
https://hindusthansamachar.in/NewsDetail?q=29536e976145d5ac0f5f1396acfda35f
Reduction of Covid cases in 26 states and territories of India
https://www.livehindustan.com/maharashtra/story-mumbai-covid-cases-less-than-1000-in-24-hours-first-time-after-2nd-march-4040752.html
Fewer than 1000 patients infected in 24 hours in Mumbai
https://www.livehindustan.com/ncr/story-delhi-reports-4482-new-ovid19-cases-9403-recoveries-and-265-deaths-in-the-last-24-hours-4039572.html
Corona declining in Delhi, double number of recoveries, deaths also declining
Reduction of Covid cases in 26 states and territories of India
https://www.livehindustan.com/maharashtra/story-mumbai-covid-cases-less-than-1000-in-24-hours-first-time-after-2nd-march-4040752.html
Fewer than 1000 patients infected in 24 hours in Mumbai
https://www.livehindustan.com/ncr/story-delhi-reports-4482-new-ovid19-cases-9403-recoveries-and-265-deaths-in-the-last-24-hours-4039572.html
Corona declining in Delhi, double number of recoveries, deaths also declining
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