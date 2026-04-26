🔥'Attack on Devil': Iran Anime, turns Trump into a Titan & takes him down

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🔥 'Attack on Devil': Iran turns Trump into a titan — and takes him down
An Iranian-made anime clip reimagines the war in an Attack on Titan-style: giant Trump figure rampages through a city before being confronted by fighters representing Iran and its regional allies.
☠️ In under three minutes, the giant meets its miserable end.