Men Intruding in Women's Sports - Lauren Miller - Freedom Alive® Ep123

The future of women’s sports is on the line. When the differences between men and women are erased, it’s a complete abandonment of truth. And women lose. For example, a man took the first-place title away from professional golfer, Lauren Miller, at the 2024 NXXT Women’s Classic in Mission Inn Resort and Club in Florida. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Lauren shares her story and what’s at stake for women's sports.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

