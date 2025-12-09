BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Radical Muslim-Turned Christian Warns of Islam's Plan to Destroy America - Isik Abla
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
2 days ago

Isik Abla was born in Turkey and survived the horrors and abuse of being indoctrinated in an extremist Muslim family. After fleeing her violent husband and heading to America, she found herself in a very dark place. On the day she was going to take her own life, her boss introduced her to Jesus Christ. From that moment, Isik has been on fire for Jesus, and is committed to saving America from the wrathful destruction of Islamic Jihad. As the president and CEO of Isik Abla Ministries, Isik outlines the chilling toxicity and culture of deception of Islam. She sheds light on how American Muslim leaders are openly calling for the overthrow of freedom and for radical, violent Jihad. Americans must know the truth about Islam, and they must counter this violence with the love and strength of the Gospel message.



TAKEAWAYS


Isik was once brainwashed during a Koran course and dreamed of becoming a suicide bomber


There are eight forms of Jihad, and three are very prominent in America: educational, media, and political Jihad


Muslims are allowed and encouraged to lie about their religion to further their cause, which is why Americans believe Islam is peaceful


We must stand for truth, stand with the people of Israel, and stand against Jihad on American soil



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4rdWqTF

Islam in the West video: https://bit.ly/3X5vRlU

America Waking Up Video: https://bit.ly/3K0iPTG

Isik’s books: https://isikabla.com/shop-isiks-books/

Dearborn, MI, ‘America’s Jihad Capital’: https://bit.ly/4iDQyzf

Security Increases in Dearborn, MI: https://bit.ly/48ij0TS

Must Control Who Enters U.S.: https://bit.ly/49SUZE5

Michigan Protestors Chant ‘Death to America’: https://bit.ly/48SneS


🔗 CONNECT WITH ISIK ABLA

Website: https://isikabla.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isikablatv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isikablatv/

X: https://x.com/isikablatv

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/IsikAblaTV


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #isikabla #jihad #muslim #fundamentalism #quran #islam #allah #hijab #islamic #oppression #islamic #islamicpost #allahuakbar #prophetmuhammad #muhammad #muslims #pakistan #madinah #islamicart #womenawareness #stopcrimeagainstwomen #savehindugirls #hindu


Keywords
americasuicidechristianjihadreligionislamend timesmuslimterroriststurkeykorantina griffinquarancounter cutlure mom showisik abla
