Radical Muslim-Turned Christian Warns of Islam’s Plan to Destroy America - Isik Abla

Isik Abla was born in Turkey and survived the horrors and abuse of being indoctrinated in an extremist Muslim family. After fleeing her violent husband and heading to America, she found herself in a very dark place. On the day she was going to take her own life, her boss introduced her to Jesus Christ. From that moment, Isik has been on fire for Jesus, and is committed to saving America from the wrathful destruction of Islamic Jihad. As the president and CEO of Isik Abla Ministries, Isik outlines the chilling toxicity and culture of deception of Islam. She sheds light on how American Muslim leaders are openly calling for the overthrow of freedom and for radical, violent Jihad. Americans must know the truth about Islam, and they must counter this violence with the love and strength of the Gospel message.
TAKEAWAYS
Isik was once brainwashed during a Koran course and dreamed of becoming a suicide bomber
There are eight forms of Jihad, and three are very prominent in America: educational, media, and political Jihad
Muslims are allowed and encouraged to lie about their religion to further their cause, which is why Americans believe Islam is peaceful
We must stand for truth, stand with the people of Israel, and stand against Jihad on American soil
