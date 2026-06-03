100-Year Low in US Wheat as Orchards Destroyed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Multi-layered "Scarcity Wave" hitting the economy in 2026 from the record forecast El Niño overlaying 100-year lows in American wheat production, the physical signals of a systemic reset are everywhere. We are seeing a purposeful reduction in the food supply with the destruction of 420,000 peach trees in California, while copper prices and the "EV Debacle" ensure that inflation remains a permanent fixture
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/