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FOCUS ON FAUCI - Dr. Judy Mikovits Tells A Detailed Story About Her Introduction To Fauci - It Landed Her In Jail & Killed Her Career {MIRROR}
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263 views • January 06, 2021
This is approximately 20 minutes of a live stream called "Focus On Fauci"
Find the full online conference here: https://youtu.be/bZdMFSFfqeQ
In this clip author and virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits talks about her introduction to Fauci at the age of 25. It soon landed her in jail and her career was cut off.
Fauci is worse than even us truthers know. It's worth it to see the entire video which is still on youtube.
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Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Your Life Energy: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Find the full online conference here: https://youtu.be/bZdMFSFfqeQ
In this clip author and virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits talks about her introduction to Fauci at the age of 25. It soon landed her in jail and her career was cut off.
Fauci is worse than even us truthers know. It's worth it to see the entire video which is still on youtube.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Your Life Energy: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Keywords
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