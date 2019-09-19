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HOW TO USE SNAKE SHOT AMMO - SH007ER
SH007ER
SH007ER
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25 views • September 19, 2019
Summer time in CA means it's SNAKE SEASON! Make sure to be prepared with having the proper ammunition for dispatching a rattlesnake. In today's video, Ed talks about and demonstrates the use of a very effective type of pest control ammunition, specifically designed to combat snakes, rats and other potentially dangerous pests.
Ed Thorell is a certified NRA instructor and owner of Firearms Education & Training. He is also a host of the YouTube channel SH007ER: The Series (SH007ER)

For more info about CCI Pest Control Ammunition, visit:
https://www.cci-ammunition.com/products/pestcontrol_specialty.aspx

For more info about Smith & Wesson handguns, visit:
https://www.smith-wesson.com

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For SH007ER merch:
https://squareup.com/store/SH007ER
Use promo code: SCORE and save 15%

For information on firearms training, visit:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/firearmseducationandtraining/

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Keywords
californiafirearmssmith and wessonhandgunself defenseeducationpistoltrainingpest controlprotectionsnake shotsnakesrevolversnakeshoted thorellsteve thielsh007er the seriescci ammunitionpersonal defensesnake season
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy