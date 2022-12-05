Heaven's Gate (1996, Arcade)

Heaven's Gate (known as Yusha - Heaven's Gate in Europe) is a one-on-one fighting game developed by Racdym and published by Atlus. The arcade version was probably only released in Japan. The game also came out for Playstation.
Heaven's Gate is a 3D fighting game which apparently draws some
inspiration from Virtua Fighter. It uses three buttons - punch, kick and
block, relying on timing and combinations for various moves. Unlike
Virtua Fighter, the game has the option to switch of the "ring out"
feature (winning a round instantly by throwing your opponent outside the
ring). If you turn it off, characters will bounce off a force field
when moving to the edge of the ring. Hitting the force field will do
damage, however.
There is also a gauge which fills up if either land hits or get hit. If it is full, you can enter special mode where you are more powerful for a few seconds.
Some arenas also have a ceiling which can be used to perform certaina attacks or to smash your opponent into.
