The Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid is a Symbol of Marxism in America | Mark Levin

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The Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid is a Symbol of Marxism in America
We could go on and on and on about the raid on Mar-a-Lago as the most horrendous overreach of government officials and politicians. We've never had a former president raided and ransacked by the FBI. You never send agents at 6am to the president's personal resident. It's third-world, banana-republic tactics. This is Marxism on the move.
Source
https://rumble.com/v1fuztp-the-mar-a-lago-fbi-raid-is-a-symbol-of-marxism-in-america.html