I have a Jury Trial on February 13th, 2023
VaccinePolice
Published Yesterday
I have a jury trail on February 13, 2023 at 830. I have been sentenced to serve 30 days in jail. Why because I refused to put on a mask(face diaper) and have my temperature taken and also wouldn't answer 7 medical questions regarding COVID-19.

Please call Judge Teresa Pulliam and tell her to drop this ridiculous case with prejudice. 

The number to call is

Phone: (205) 325-5349

Phone: (205) 325-4867

Fax: (205) 521-5599

This is unconstitutional. 

This is a waste of taxpayers money.

This is illegal and unlawful.

Www.vaccine-police.com 

Make men men again www.Keys2life.shop

