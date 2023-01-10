I have a Jury Trial on February 13th, 2023

I have a jury trail on February 13, 2023 at 830. I have been sentenced to serve 30 days in jail. Why because I refused to put on a mask(face diaper) and have my temperature taken and also wouldn't answer 7 medical questions regarding COVID-19.
Please call Judge Teresa Pulliam and tell her to drop this ridiculous case with prejudice.
The number to call is
Phone: (205) 325-5349
Phone: (205) 325-4867
Fax: (205) 521-5599
This is unconstitutional.
This is a waste of taxpayers money.
This is illegal and unlawful.
