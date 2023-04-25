Create New Account
Another President Kennedy? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Could Be 2024’s Surprise Candidate
Today's top uncensored news headlines are: Robert F. Kennedy's presidential campaign could be the big surprise in 2024. Rumors swirl that Fox News will clean house in the aftermath of its massive lawsuit settlement. Mike Lindell was ordered to pay a $5 million award. Majorie Taylor Green's mouth was muzzled. Welcome to TruNews. Your source for independent news analysis and commentary. Let's start with the announcement by Robert F. Kennedy that he is a candidate for the 2024 Democratic Presidential nomination.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/20/23

