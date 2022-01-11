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Introducing Compost Toilets to Nicaragua
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11 views • January 11, 2022
GiveLove.org, founded by Patricia Arquette and directed by Alisa Keesey, has been providing compost sanitation education and training for impoverished Nicaraguan communities. This video provides a short overview of the people and the process. GiveLove has also worked in Haiti, India, Asia, and Africa. Their work is ongoing. Please consider a donation at GiveLove.org. Filmed by Joseph Jenkins, author of the Humanure Handbook and The Compost Toilet Handbook.
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