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WOMAN RUSHED TO HOSPITAL AFTER J&J COVID-19 SHOT
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200 views • April 27, 2021
"She is asking the CDC what happened"...That is like asking the devil what happened with Adam and Eve. Doctors diagnosed her with anxiety and depression? BS Now she is in a walker. CDC "want's you to self report"...that is a little difficult when you are in a coma, paralyzed or dead. ~ JIM CRENSHAW
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