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Episode 59 - Exposing the Game
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Special Guest Eric Caron on the political climate in desperate need for Patriot’s in America!
Eric's website: https://switchedonlife.com
Dr. Bill Warner continues our educational series on Islam! This episode: Islam & Slavery.
Dr Warner's Site: https://www.politicalislam.com/
Soslan Temanson updates us on Wisconsin election decertification efforts and more!
TPR Site: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Eric's website: https://switchedonlife.com
Dr. Bill Warner continues our educational series on Islam! This episode: Islam & Slavery.
Dr Warner's Site: https://www.politicalislam.com/
Soslan Temanson updates us on Wisconsin election decertification efforts and more!
TPR Site: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
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