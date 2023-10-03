Create New Account
Life is only measured in seconds, poor puppy shed last tears before his end
High Hopes
Pets in Love


Oct 3, 2023


Credit to: littlestepsmatter

Follow and support them at: IG/littlestepsmatter

The poor dog is falling into an eternal sleep without anyone noticing. When the rescue team arrived, the dog was still lying motionless. There wasn't any reaction from the dog! Even when the surrounding noise is very loud. The rescue team took him away, but he still didn't move at all.


Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:



 / @petsinlove


Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.


Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers


Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!


If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-xkvnosObI

