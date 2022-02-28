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Gene technologist exposes big pharma kill shots (part 2)
yoryevrah
yoryevrah
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121 views • February 28, 2022
Kevin Kennell was an enthusiastic researcher and gene technologist until his company was bought out in 2008 by Monsanto, after which he quit the business altogether and joined the Peace Corp. Subsequently he left science and, to survive, took a job with UPS where he saw many people on his rural route dying after taking the jab. A 3-hour presentation hosted by the Western New York Committee on Public Health, Olean, NY Jan 22, 2022.
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big pharmamonsantonypseudo sciencethe jabkevin kennelllny ctte on public healtholean
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