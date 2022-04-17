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4/16/2022 Miles Guo: When the CCP’s police turn their normal law enforcement duties into illegal power to kill lives, people have every right to defend and protect themselves and their families by all means; we must be wise and make good use of water and fire to stop the CCP’s tyranny from killing lives