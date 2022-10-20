Defending Property Rights against Carbon Pipeline
Mark Lapka is a farmer in South Dakota, one of many who is in the crosshairs of government-subsidized private companies that are proposing to lay carbon capture pipelines across the midwest. Summit Carbon Solutions plans to install its Midwest Carbon Express across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota, but in doing so, it will destroy valuable farmland in each of those states. It has threatened to use eminent domain to force farmers opposed to the scheme into involuntary compliance. Lapka gives us the inside scoop about what is going on in South Dakota, how landowners are fighting back, and why this issue impacts all Americans, especially as it is part of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 to rob us of private property rights altogether.
Keywords
property rightsclimate changefarmersenvironmentalismcarbon pipeline
