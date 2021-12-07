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So who is putting Fentanyl in the Cannabis supply ? The Drug Cartels - The Cabal ? I guess the Kill Shot is not enough so now they have to poison Cannabis with Fentanyl, Bastards !
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552 views • December 07, 2021
This could wipe out most of America if this is true. Everyone is smoking weed now. By the way, Berner owns 43 Cannabis stores ( Cookies ) and is a super successful guy. So having him report on this is huge. And by the way, we, at the Patriots Cannabis Co, do not put Fentenyl in our cannabis. Far from it. We are growing the best high quality organic cannabis in Colombia.
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