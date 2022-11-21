AS EXPECTED DEMOCRATS ARE USING THE COLORADO TRAGEDY TO THEIR ADVANTAGE

In the same weekend that 5 were murdered and 25 injured in Colorado, 3 were murdered and 20 were shot in Chicago; but for some reason only the lives lost in Colorado are significant to the Democrats. Why is that do you think? Why are there no tweets from Hillary Clinton and Gavin Newsom sending heart felt condolences to Chicago? Governor Newsom went so far as to post a tweet stating that there has been 601 mass shootings this year, but neglects to tell you that at least one of those mass shootings was perpetrated by a violent felon released early thanks to the laws he himself passed. Do they actually care about human life or just the categories that they themselves break everyone into? Do they care about violence or just the violence that helps their mission to undermine the one document that assures our self governance? Do they care that Colorado citizens lost their lives or that they can spin it as an attack on LGBTQ? You know that community that wants the same rights as any other American citizen, (which they already have), by advocating for special treatment, (that they haven’t earned), simply because of the way they choose to express their liberty. If the Demolition Party doesn’t care about the lives lost in Chicago last weekend, then it is unlikely that they care about the lives lost in Colorado. You either care about the unjust loss of human life or you don’t. What you will see underlining their theatrical displays of compassion, is a strategy to eradicate our second amendment. That is what this is really about. The Demolition Party will gladly murder babies in the womb, but a 21 year old doped up on SSRI's entering a school to murder babies - I'm expected to believe their fake outrage. In both scenarios they profit off the destruction of life. They do so without an ounce of remorse. What's sad is that they continue to prey on the emotions of otherwise good citizens who show up to vote in a haze of emotional instability and wonder why their lives aren't any better.

