THE 2020 SUMMER INSURRECTION

First of all this is what an insurrection actually looks like. Second, the same individuals clutching their pearls over Jan 6 were the same people who not only condoned the destruction of our cities in the summer of 2020 - they also went so far as to bail out criminals so they could continue to victimize the very communities they claimed to want to save. BLM Inc is a domestic terrorist organization, this is objectively true by their own words and actions. They pulled one of the greatest grifting jobs I’ve ever seen and they were celebrated for it. Antifa, ironically, is the very definition of a fascist organization. It’s as if we are living in opposite land where black lives matter, matter the least to BLM Inc and the antifascist movement looked a whole lot like a modern day gestapo. The true enemies of liberty want the American citizens uneducated, emotionally compromised and violent. You have a choice; you can fight for freedom no matter what or you can be their useful idiot. There is no middle ground. There is no compromise to be had. And every time you say that January 6th was an insurrection but CHAZ CHOP was a loving summer commune, you are repeating the lie they put in your heart to serve their desire to destroy your way of life.