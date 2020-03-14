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Corcoran Tanker Boots Review (Not for Wide Feet!!!)
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5 views • March 14, 2020
Corcoran Men's 10" Leather Tanker Boots, Black: the ups and downs of my experience wearing these boots for several years. They’ve definitely been an annoying, uncomfortable problem for my wide feet. Buying a second pair in a half size larger is an improvement on the fit; however, the quality of the newer ones seems to have dropped a couple notches.
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