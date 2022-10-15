Mirror. Source

Webinar | Covid Coercion and Fraud https://rumble.com/v1m1mpg-webinar-covid-coercion-and-fraud.html | https://stopvaxpassports.org/webinar-covid-coercion-and-fraud/





Quote: "A Stop Vax Passports Task Force Webinar. The CDC official website continues to claim that “Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective.” The CDC recommends injections “for everyone six months and older.” The website states that adverse events are “rare,” and that the “benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.” Yet, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as well as the insurance industry, since the rollout of the vaccines, there has been a sharp spike in injury and all-cause mortality. According to OpenVAERS, as of September 2, 2022, there have been 30,796 deaths and 1,400,350 injuries after the Covid vaccine. These numbers, shocking as they are, likely represent a small portion of the true numbers of death and injuries. Meanwhile, all cause mortality has risen up to 40% over pre-pandemic levels. How can we reconcile the CDC’s reassuring message with the grim statistics from VAERS and the insurance industry? Is the CDC ignorant of the facts — or are they and others hiding the truth? Has there been fraud? Our panel of experts discuss their findings of alleged fraud, for example, in the design and implementation of vaccine trials, in the suppression of life-saving early treatment protocols, in the way that Covid-related deaths have been over-reported, in the way that vaccine-related deaths have been underreported, in the stamping out of evidence that Covid was leaked from a Wuhan lab, in the way that evidence of vaccine injuries has been swept under the rug, and in rampant conflicts of interest in our regulatory bodies, raising the specter of regulatory capture. Was fraud used to induce, or even to coerce, individuals to submit to the injections via vaccine mandates? Lawsuits alleging injection-related fraud abound. If Covid injection manufacturers are convicted of fraud, the immunity they currently enjoy from liability for vaccine injuries and deaths would evaporate. Join our panelists – including doctors, lawyers, whistleblowers, analysts and the injection-injured – as we discuss: Covid Coercion and Fraud. Co-Host and Moderator. - Frank Gaffney: Co-Chair of the Stop Vax Passports Taskforce, Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy, host of Securing America TV, and vice-chair for the Committee on the Present Danger: China. Co-Host and Panelist - Reggie Littlejohn: President & Founder of Women’s Rights without Frontiers, Co-Chair, Stop Vax Passports Task Force, Recipient of Life Site News “People of the Year 2021 Award” — Topic: Injection Fraud, Coercion and Totalitarian Control. Panelists - Dr. Naomi Wolf, PhD.: Author of bestselling “The Bodies of Others,” Founder and CEO of Daily Clout; Rhodes Scholar and Yale Graduate — Topic: Rampant Fraud: An Analysis of the Pfizer Document Dump - Warner Mendenhall, esq.: Founder, Mendenhall Law Group located in Akron Ohio; Founder of Health Freedom Counsel — Topic: Lawyers on the move: Lawsuits being filed nationwide. Stephanie de Garay: Mother of vaccine-injured child— Topic: Story of Maddie de Garay: Pfizer, the FDA, and a blatant cover-up - Dr. Henry Ealy, ND: Founder of the Energetic Health Institute. He holds a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine from SCNM, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA, is Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition by the NANP and a proud Jackie Robinson Scholarship Alumnus; Host of Energetic Health Radio; Contributor to Americ Out Loud network; Executive Producer of COVID CON; Lead Author of the COVID Research Team responsible for the peer-reviewed and highly acclaimed manuscripts COVID-19 Data Collection, Comorbidity & Federal Law: A Historical Retrospective and the 444 page peer-reviewed position statement on willful misconduct COVID-19: Restoring Public Trust During A Public Health Crisis—Topic: Criminal Data Fraud & Willful Misconduct: Grand Jury Petition - John Beaudoin, Sr.: Bachelor of Science degree in Computer and Systems Engineering, an MBA in Management, and worked more than 30 years in the semiconductor research and development industry; COVID dataset forensic analysist on government abuse and corruption — Topic: A Walk Through EXHIBIT F – Government data fraud - Sasha Latypova, Ex-pharma/biotech with 25 years of experience in clinical trials, clinical technologies and regulatory approvals. Owned and managed several contract research organizations and worked for 60+ pharma companies worldwide. Interacted with FDA as part of scientific industry consortium on improving cardiac safety assessments in clinical trials — Topic: Fraud and Moderna/NIH/DOD/HHS Collusion"

