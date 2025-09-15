Charlie Kirk, JOOOS, Jesuits, Helliwood, Sharks, War

CTB 2025-09-12 Cirucci Team Brief #578

Cirucci Team Brief #578, 12 September 2025

Topic list:

* The “assassination” of Charlie Kirk

* The Zeck says THIS ABSOLUTELY HAPPENED...well, maybe.

* Kirk was about to betray the JOOOS but THEY GOT HIM!

* Aaron Abke’s Buddha Jesus had sex with Mary Magdalene.

* Charlie Kirk trauma-based mind control.

* Johnny answers Kostl the Pupil

* The 27 Septembers of “World War 2”

* What is a “Deal with the Devil”?

* Robert Palmer’s Jesidue

* Feudalism in the Navy.

* The Hong Kong “pro-democracy” movement.

* Johnny continues to show how Helliwood is a dead joke.

* Connecting the Charlie Kirk “assassination” to ANOTHER false flag.

* Cops can shoot you even when they’re wrong because they’re cops.

* What is the biggest white shark and how does it compare to Helliwood versions?

* Stupor-man

_____________________

