Charlie Kirk, JOOOS, Jesuits, Helliwood, Sharks, War

CTB 2025-09-12 Cirucci Team Brief #578
Cirucci Team Brief #578, 12 September 2025
Topic list:
* The “assassination” of Charlie Kirk
* The Zeck says THIS ABSOLUTELY HAPPENED...well, maybe.
* Kirk was about to betray the JOOOS but THEY GOT HIM!
* Aaron Abke’s Buddha Jesus had sex with Mary Magdalene.
* Charlie Kirk trauma-based mind control.
* Johnny answers Kostl the Pupil
* The 27 Septembers of “World War 2”
* What is a “Deal with the Devil”?
* Robert Palmer’s Jesidue
* Feudalism in the Navy.
* The Hong Kong “pro-democracy” movement.
* Johnny continues to show how Helliwood is a dead joke.
* Connecting the Charlie Kirk “assassination” to ANOTHER false flag.
* Cops can shoot you even when they’re wrong because they’re cops.
* What is the biggest white shark and how does it compare to Helliwood versions?
* Stupor-man
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen