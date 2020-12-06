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Andrew Luke Henson part two
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189 views • December 06, 2020
Thanks for watching dont forget to give this video a thumbs up and share it please to beat the censorship and trolls
If you haven't already then check out my website www.leegarrett-thetruth.com where you will find updated news, PDF files to download and use including legal notices, podcasts, information on various subjects and you can also buy merchandise from The LG Store
I run solo and deal with all funds for everything my self if you could help me out with a small donation it would be greatly appreciated visit www.leegarrett-thetruth.com/donate
Thank you so much for the continued support from you all
Much love and a Merry Christmas to you all
If you haven't already then check out my website www.leegarrett-thetruth.com where you will find updated news, PDF files to download and use including legal notices, podcasts, information on various subjects and you can also buy merchandise from The LG Store
I run solo and deal with all funds for everything my self if you could help me out with a small donation it would be greatly appreciated visit www.leegarrett-thetruth.com/donate
Thank you so much for the continued support from you all
Much love and a Merry Christmas to you all
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