Is HRC's Indictment and Arrest Coming?

Steve talks about the anger he felt for so many years after going through a Federal Indictment himself while seeing Hillary Clinton and others play by other rules.



How does this happen? Have people at all levels involved? Whether it's through bribes or blackmail you can have the top FBI officials, judges, and other government officials look the other way. Not only that but have the media and other high profile people spin a narrative in your favor when it's obvious to those with common sense that something isn't right.



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*Full transparency, Steve is a current owner of AHP with his boys.



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