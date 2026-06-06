Ibn Sina Episode 4 | A Child Builds a Clever Invention That No Adult Could Figure Out! | Urdu Dub | Ghaznavi TV

Ibn Sina Episode 4 Urdu Dub is NOW LIVE on Ghaznavi TV — FREE in HD!





Young Sina faces his hardest challenge yet — one that requires everything he has learned combined into something completely new. He builds a brilliant invention, reasons his way past his own first answer, and stuns even his most learned teacher. Episode 4 is where this extraordinary child begins to truly understand what he is capable of! 🧠✨





🎬 Watch Full Episode FREE:

https://ghaznavitv.site/ibn-sina-episode-4-urdu-dub/





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📺 ABOUT THIS EPISODE

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Episode 4 is the turning point of Season 1. For the first time, young Sina must synthesize everything he has learned across the previous three episodes simultaneously — his careful observation, his logical discipline, and his willingness to revise conclusions when evidence demands it. But this challenge requires something new: the ability to combine insights from different fields into one integrated answer.





He builds a clever invention that demonstrates genuine understanding, not just memorization. His medical curiosity deepens — he begins asking WHY, not just WHAT. A Quranic verse connects unexpectedly to the problem he has been wrestling with. And in the episode's finest moment, his teacher encounters a question from young Sina that he himself cannot fully answer — and responds with the honesty and generosity of a truly great educator.





This is Islamic history, Islamic science, and Islamic values — alive on screen for your whole family. 🤲



