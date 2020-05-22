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The Fed Enabled The Coronavirus Tyranny
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350 views • May 22, 2020
RonPaulLibertyReport

The Federal Reserve is an unconstitutional government-created monopoly. Bankers and politicians can act recklessly, while the rest of the population suffers the consequences and pays the price. Without the Fed, would U.S. Governors have been forced to act more rationally? Without the Fed, perhaps locking down the states would have been unthinkable. But now the unprecedented damage has been done, and bailouts from The Fed are proceeding. The American public has (and will continue) to pay the gut-wrenching price as long as The Fed exists. It enables the endless wars. It enables the bankrupt welfare state, and The Fed has enabled Coronavirus tyranny.
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vaccinefederal reservetyrannyenabledlockdowncoronavirusron paul liberty reportcontact tracing
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