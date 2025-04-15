Stephen Miller Cooks Legacy Media's Narrative About Deported 'Maryland Man'

Legacy media absolutely loves "Maryland Man." Kilmar Abrego Garcia was wrongly reported by an left-wing activist holdover in the Department of Justice as "wrongly" deported and despite the best efforts of the administration to correct the issue, legacy media and Democrats have clung to the narrative like their lives depend on it.





To set the record straight, the Trump administration has unleashed Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. The conservative firebrand knows how to handle the press in ways his boss, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles cannot. Moreover, he has no problem with forcing the issue during interviews even when the press gangs up on him, as they did on Monday.





