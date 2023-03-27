SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETED - The Holography of Our Terrain with Johs & Adam Bigelsen- Alfa Vedic Mar 27, 2023

Thank you for enjoying Sign Language by [email protected]

The Holography Of Our Terrain w/ Josh and Adam Bigelsen - Alfa Vedic Josh & Adam Bigelsen are back to further share the pioneering work of their father, Harvey Bigelsen MD, and how they are continuing the family legacy through the Bigelsen Method. Our father believed he was a medical detective and firmly believed if you cannot figure out the cause of dis-ease, then you are just guessing at how to create wellness. Based on 40 years of observable patterns discovered through Live Cell Microscopy, the Bigelsen Method is a way to discover the root cause of the body's imbalance, while giving hope to a world too long confined within an archaic medical matrix. The root cause is not a germ! It's an imbalance in your TERRAIN. Dr. Bigelsen learned how to interpret images created by the blood in order to understand a person's total health. He found that blood, like water, is a messenger of a person's emotion and consciousness. Imagine that from one drop of blood you can see into how your body is reacting both physically and emotionally. You are a SPIRITUAL, EMOTIONAL, and PHYSICAL being and your health is a balance of these realms. "Blockages" from surgeries, injuries, birth trauma, emotional trauma, etc. in any one, or more of these areas may eventuate in dis-ease. Depending on how longstanding and what the trauma or issue may be, your Holographic Blood® holds the TRUTH and the KEY to decoding the hidden messages within you. Eastern philosophy believes there are holograms in the eye, ear, foot, and tongue. The same can be said for the blood. Outside of the basics such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, etc…, the blood shows holographic images which may show disturbance fields. This discussion couldn't be more timely, and we promise, this episode will forever change how you view your body and health. Show links: https://www.bigelsenacademy.com/ UPLOADED BY BEADHAPPY MARCH 27, 2023 6:34 PM ET

