On Friday 20 October 2023: Israeli Warplanes Destroy More Than 20 Residential Tower Buildings In Al-Zahra’ Area, Gaza
Thousands left homeless after airstrikes reduce Gaza's Al Zahra Towers to rubble:
https://www.itv.com/news/2023-10-20/thousands-left-homeless-after-airstrikes-reduce-gazas-al-zahra-towers-to-rubble
Source @Real World News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.