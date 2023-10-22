Create New Account
20 October 2023: Israeli Warplanes Destroy More Than 20 Residential Tower Buildings In Al-Zahra’ Area, Gaza
On Friday 20 October 2023: Israeli Warplanes Destroy More Than 20 Residential Tower Buildings In Al-Zahra’ Area, Gaza

Thousands left homeless after airstrikes reduce Gaza's Al Zahra Towers to rubble:

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-10-20/thousands-left-homeless-after-airstrikes-reduce-gazas-al-zahra-towers-to-rubble

Source @Real World News



Keywords
israelgenocidedepopulationeugenicsgaza

