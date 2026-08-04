Vivek Ramaswamy: Does he connect with conservatives? For Ohio's sake, he'd better.

The November elections will obviously be very tight, and winning is absolutely essential for President Trump's agenda to be realized in Washington. But the race for Ohio governor may be just as important as any federal election. Amy Acton is an absolute disaster of a candidate for the Dems...but Vivek Ramaswamy cannot pull away from her in polls, and some suggest he's losing ground even with younger voters. What's wrong? Is he missing something? Or are we panicking over nothing? We explore it today as part of a crowded Tuesday agenda.



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