BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vivek Ramaswamy: Does he connect with conservatives? For Ohio's sake, he'd better.
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
138 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • Yesterday

The November elections will obviously be very tight, and winning is absolutely essential for President Trump's agenda to be realized in Washington. But the race for Ohio governor may be just as important as any federal election. Amy Acton is an absolute disaster of a candidate for the Dems...but Vivek Ramaswamy cannot pull away from her in polls, and some suggest he's losing ground even with younger voters. What's wrong? Is he missing something? Or are we panicking over nothing? We explore it today as part of a crowded Tuesday agenda.

__________

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm
👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America

💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!

Keywords
politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ICE Intensifies Social Media Monitoring, Subpoenas U.S. Critics

ICE Intensifies Social Media Monitoring, Subpoenas U.S. Critics

Douglas Harrington
If You Want to Live, Stop Trusting the FDA, CDC, Corporate Media, and Jab-Pushing Doctors

If You Want to Live, Stop Trusting the FDA, CDC, Corporate Media, and Jab-Pushing Doctors

Mike Adams
Report: Pentagon Seeks &#8220;Creative&#8221; and &#8220;Unconventional&#8221; Ways to Pressure Iran

Report: Pentagon Seeks “Creative” and “Unconventional” Ways to Pressure Iran

Garrison Vance
Senate Republicans View Trump as Growing Political Liability in 2026 Races

Senate Republicans View Trump as Growing Political Liability in 2026 Races

Douglas Harrington
Drone strike on Turkish ship in Black Sea escalates maritime war, threatens global food supply

Drone strike on Turkish ship in Black Sea escalates maritime war, threatens global food supply

Willow Tohi
Full Skynet: Why the Pentagon&#8217;s AI-First Military Is a Nightmare That Threatens Humanity

Full Skynet: Why the Pentagon’s AI-First Military Is a Nightmare That Threatens Humanity

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy