© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Stew Peters Show 12. 09. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
Follow
2
Share
Report
335 views • December 10, 2021
Patent Reveals HIV in Shots - Doctor DEAD After Vaxx Discovery - Vegas Shooting FBI Cover-Up
Remember the Las Vegas shooting? It’s impressive if you do, because bizarrely, it’s not something the press or the government ever wants to talk about. Fifty-nine people died in that shooting, including Stephen Paddock, yet even now four years later we have no motive. Despite taking place at a massive country music concert, there is very little footage of the shooting. Any time they can, the press frames a shooter as motivated by “white supremacy.” But Stephen Paddock was white and they didn’t really bother. Other than a quick push to ban bump stocks, there was very little chatter about Vegas.
Mindy Robinson joins us to discuss.
The left can’t admit that their precious vaccines have failed, so they’re tripling down and becoming more obsessed than ever with more shots in more arms. If a third dose doesn’t cut it, they’ll start mandating four. Dr. Ariyana Love of Finland has been one of our leading guests on the question of whether graphene oxide is in these vaccines. She recently shared some upsetting news with us: Dr. Andreas Noack, the German doctor who claims to have found microscopic nano-razors within a vaccine sample, has died, just days after his most recent findings.
Dr. Ariyana Love joins us.
Karen Kingston joins Stew Peters to discuss a possible HIV Glycoprotein found within the Covid 19 bioweapon.
In the former democracy of Australia we are now seeing large-scale prison camps built in the name of stopping coronavirus. Yes, prison camps being built on what was, once, an entire continent-sized prison colony. Outside the city of Darwin, authorities are running a 2,000-person prison camp at Howard Springs.
Mark Aldridge joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Remember the Las Vegas shooting? It’s impressive if you do, because bizarrely, it’s not something the press or the government ever wants to talk about. Fifty-nine people died in that shooting, including Stephen Paddock, yet even now four years later we have no motive. Despite taking place at a massive country music concert, there is very little footage of the shooting. Any time they can, the press frames a shooter as motivated by “white supremacy.” But Stephen Paddock was white and they didn’t really bother. Other than a quick push to ban bump stocks, there was very little chatter about Vegas.
Mindy Robinson joins us to discuss.
The left can’t admit that their precious vaccines have failed, so they’re tripling down and becoming more obsessed than ever with more shots in more arms. If a third dose doesn’t cut it, they’ll start mandating four. Dr. Ariyana Love of Finland has been one of our leading guests on the question of whether graphene oxide is in these vaccines. She recently shared some upsetting news with us: Dr. Andreas Noack, the German doctor who claims to have found microscopic nano-razors within a vaccine sample, has died, just days after his most recent findings.
Dr. Ariyana Love joins us.
Karen Kingston joins Stew Peters to discuss a possible HIV Glycoprotein found within the Covid 19 bioweapon.
In the former democracy of Australia we are now seeing large-scale prison camps built in the name of stopping coronavirus. Yes, prison camps being built on what was, once, an entire continent-sized prison colony. Outside the city of Darwin, authorities are running a 2,000-person prison camp at Howard Springs.
Mark Aldridge joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.