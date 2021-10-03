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Sarah Sanders Leads in ARKANSAS: USA Mid Term Miracles in 2022?
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10 views • October 03, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 109:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. Hold not thy peace, O God of my praise;
Psa 109:2 For the mouth of the wicked and the mouth of the deceitful are opened against me: they have spoken against me with a lying tongue.
Psa 109:3 They compassed me about also with words of hatred; and fought against me without a cause.
Psa 109:4 For my love they are my adversaries: but I give myself unto prayer.
Psa 109:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. Hold not thy peace, O God of my praise;
Psa 109:2 For the mouth of the wicked and the mouth of the deceitful are opened against me: they have spoken against me with a lying tongue.
Psa 109:3 They compassed me about also with words of hatred; and fought against me without a cause.
Psa 109:4 For my love they are my adversaries: but I give myself unto prayer.
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