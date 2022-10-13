"This is not a game": Matt Le Tissier
27 views
Matt Le Tissier, former Premier League footballer and England player, speaks on sport, the media, the Great Reset, vaccines, Coutts Bank, Covid jab adverse reactions, and good old-fashioned common sense. Le Tissier lost his job as a sports commentator on Sky TV simply for asking questions that holed the government narrative, and found himself publicly labelled a conspiracy theorist. Read the write-up at: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/this-is-not-a-game-matt-le-tissier
Keywords
uk columnmatt le tissiercoutts bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos