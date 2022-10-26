Are Biden & Putin playing a game of CHICKEN with WAR?!

Glenn Beck
Oct 25, 2022 ‘I think we’re reliving the Cuban Missile Crisis,’ Glenn says, and hopefully — like last time — Russia will back down. But the situation in Ukraine continues to escalate, especially now with U.S. troops just miles away. In this clip, Glenn gives several updates on the Ukraine war, on Putin, and on America’s involvement in it all. Glenn makes the case that Biden and Putin may be playing a game of CHICKEN, putting our nation in a ‘very dangerous situation.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2UheQN7N0A
