Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are Biden & Putin playing a game of CHICKEN with WAR?!
1082 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Oct 25, 2022 ‘I think we’re reliving the Cuban Missile Crisis,’ Glenn says, and hopefully — like last time — Russia will back down. But the situation in Ukraine continues to escalate, especially now with U.S. troops just miles away. In this clip, Glenn gives several updates on the Ukraine war, on Putin, and on America’s involvement in it all. Glenn makes the case that Biden and Putin may be playing a game of CHICKEN, putting our nation in a ‘very dangerous situation.’


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2UheQN7N0A

Keywords
current eventspresidentuswarbidenjoeputinunited statesukrainedangerousglenn beckcuban missile crisisgame of chicken

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket