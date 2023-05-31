The Value of Simplicity

You know I’m always looking for solutions that make life simpler and easier for you, right? Ways you can be more efficient, more productive, make more money working fewer hours, so that your life can become joyful rather than drudgery. So today I’m going to teach you an incredibly easy, very, very simple technique that will help you tie up a lot of loose ends and get ready for big action in 2023. Make sure you have a notebook because we’re going to do a real life test.

