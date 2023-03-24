Top Merck Scientist Admits That Polio Vaccines Contained Leukemia, SV40, And Cancer Viruses.

In this 1987 interview, one of the most prominent vaccine scientists in the history of the vaccine industry Dr. Maurice Hilleman a Merck scientist made a recording where he openly admits that vaccines given to Americans were contaminated with leukemia and cancer viruses. In response, his colleagues (who are also recorded here) break out into laughter and seem to think it's hilarious.

They then suggest that because these vaccines are first tested in Russia, they will help the U.S. win the Olympics because the Russian athletes will all be "loaded down with tumors." (Thus, they knew these vaccines caused cancer in humans.)

This isn't some conspiracy theory - these are the words of a top Merck scientist who probably had no idea that his recording would be widely reviewed across the internet (which didn't even exist when he made this recording). He probably thought this would remain a secret forever.





When asked why this didn't get out to the press, he replied: "Obviously you don't go out, this is a scientific affair within the scientific community."





In other words, vaccine scientists cover for vaccine scientists. They keep all their dirty secrets within their own circle of silence and don't reveal the truth about the contamination of their vaccines.





A shocking admission from the history of western medicine.