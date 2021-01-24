UNLOCKING THE PLANET - CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS ON THE CORBETT REPORT

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39703
With the global technocrats taking the world through the "Going Direct" Reset into the abyss of the End of Currency and the ultimate transhuman slave state, things could not be more dire. But, as Catherine Austin Fitts of Solari.com tells us, there are options on the table for taking things in a completely different direction and unlocking the incredible abundance of the planet. The choice is our, but for how long? Don't miss this important, solutions-focused discussion on The State of Our Currencies.