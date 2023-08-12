James thinks the Maui fires were to make you look over here to not focus on the Chinese Bio Labs in Fresno California. And how about those tunnels in Maui ? I can't wait for his update on that

PatriotsCannabisCo Subscribe Like 0 Like This Video ( 0 ) Download MP3

114 views • •

direct energy weapons were used on Maui according to James



Keywords dew maui tunnels