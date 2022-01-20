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Highlights of Joe Rogan interview of Robert Malone 30th Dec 2021
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90 views • January 20, 2022
This just could be the most important conversation around the COVID situation ever had. The original video is over 3 hrs long and the full transcript is here (https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/03/transcript-of-joe-rogan-interviewing-dr-robert-malone/). This covers highlights of the first half, another video to follow. Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of the nine original mRNA vaccine patents, which were originally filed in 1989 and RNA transfection. In this video they cover Dr Malone’s qualifications and work relevant to being able to speak to these topics, his role in vaccine and drug regulatory work in the USA, his banning by social media, the widespread and coordinated censure of information, bioethics and informed consent, early treatment and repurposed drugs, the role of FDA, WHO and others in hiding Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin and other drug candidates, the superiority of natural immunity, vaccine side-effects and the role of T-cells. (Subtitled video, 59 minutes).
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